Stolper Co Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Stolper Co decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4%

BK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.