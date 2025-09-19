Stolper Co Acquires 1,261 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Target Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

