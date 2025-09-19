Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,429,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.05% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224,646 shares of company stock worth $720,005,171 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.