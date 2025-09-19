Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,147,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,083,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $620,415,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,473,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

