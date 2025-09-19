Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $152.11 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

