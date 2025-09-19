Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,283 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3%

COP opened at $93.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.