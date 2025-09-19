Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 27,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 64,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $254.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

