High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $252.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

