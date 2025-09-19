iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Bought by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

