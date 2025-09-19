Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $611.31. The company has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

