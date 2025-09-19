Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $476.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

