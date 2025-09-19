Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $987,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $476.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.12 and its 200 day moving average is $463.26. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

