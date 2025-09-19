Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWF opened at $464.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.68 and a 200 day moving average of $404.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $466.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

