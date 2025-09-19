Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,207 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 64.0% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4,672.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 602,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Medtronic by 15.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

