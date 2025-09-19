Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $245.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

