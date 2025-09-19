Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Raised by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

