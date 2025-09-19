Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $929,000 Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Linde by 75.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Trading Down 0.8%

Linde stock opened at $476.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.12 and its 200-day moving average is $463.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

