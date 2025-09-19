Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,829 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $61,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

CAT stock opened at $467.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $467.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

