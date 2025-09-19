Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 9,725 The Kroger Co. $KR

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Down 1.5%
KR stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KR
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.