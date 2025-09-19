Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Cigna Group $CI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $293.90 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.