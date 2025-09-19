Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 377,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,321 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

