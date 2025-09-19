Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 29.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 44.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $264.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

