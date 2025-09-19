Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 302 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $296.67 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $843.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

