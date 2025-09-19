Global Financial Private Client LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

