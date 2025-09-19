Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.