Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,239 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

