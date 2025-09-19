YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

