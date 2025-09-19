Security National Bank Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Security National Bank grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CB opened at $274.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

