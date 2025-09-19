Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.