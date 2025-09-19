Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6%

ICE stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

