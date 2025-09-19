Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $263.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.40. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

