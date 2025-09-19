Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 35,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.