McHugh Group LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

McHugh Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of McHugh Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McHugh Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $328.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.