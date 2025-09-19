Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

