Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 20,846 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

