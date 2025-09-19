Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

