Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires 6,644 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

