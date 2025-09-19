Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $17.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

