iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,949,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,259,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $363.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $364.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

