O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

