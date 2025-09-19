ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 50,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $188.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.30.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.