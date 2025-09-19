Sterling Financial Group Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,207.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,212.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,137.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.