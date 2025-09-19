Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stake Trimmed by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 138,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

