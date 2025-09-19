Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

Moody’s Stock Down 5.6%

Moody’s stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.