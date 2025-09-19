Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after acquiring an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $292.44 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.