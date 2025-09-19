Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

