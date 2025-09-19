CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

