Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $10.90 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 191,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

