Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Holdings Decreased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 64,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

