Global Financial Private Client LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
